Doris Jean Marschinke Biltz, 86, of Seneca passed away on February 23, 2022 in the comforts of her own home surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 7, 1936 in Oil City and was the daughter of the late Walter and Margret Kurschinke Marschinke.

Doris attended Oil City Schools.

She was a homemaker for the most part but also worked at JC Pennys, Avon, as a hairdresser, and a waitress at the Royal Restaurant.

Doris enjoyed quilting, gardening, fishing up at Lake Chautauqua, hunting, cards, and especially playing pinochle at the Titusville Senior Center with an old dear friend Don McNellie who preceded her in death recently.

She was married to James H. Biltz on July 7, 1953 and he preceded her in death in 2016.

Doris is survived by her children; Terri Skiba and husband Dan of Oil City and Chuck Biltz and his wife Jeanne of Henrys Bend; three grandchildren, Rose Robinson and her husband Casey, Joni Keener and her husband Ed, and Ashley Biltz. Great grandchildren, Jace Keener, Amelia Keener, and Violet Robinson.

She is also survived by sisters; Marion Sawatsky, Sarah Huff, and Helen Wagoner-Pelham.

There will be no visitation, but a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

