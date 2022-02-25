Dorothy (Burke) Tarr, 90, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station where she had resided the past month.

Born on September 16, 1931 in Franklin, she was the daughter of George J. Burke and Lillian Mae (Jewell) Burke.

She was married on September 14, 1947 to the love of her life, Homer I. Tarr by Rev. B.E. Coleman.

They were married almost 69 years.

Her husband preceded her in death on May 19, 2016.

In 1959, after the birth of her daughters Dorothy attended the Oil City Beauty School where she earned a beautician’s diploma.

She operated Dorothy Tarr’s Beauty Shop in her home for over 40 years.

During the l970’s she and her husband enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Hawaii and going on cruises.

In 1975 she went to work as a residential services aide at Polk Center.

She truly enjoyed taking care of the individuals at the Woodside Unit.

She retired after 20 years of service.

She was a member of the Donation Hill Bible Church and attended until her declining health made it unable for her to attend.

For many years Dorothy enjoyed doing ceramics with many of her friends in her home.

She was a member of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.

When her health permitted she was very active in the Auxiliary.

In 1976, she was named Woman of the Year for the Auxiliary.

When her children were younger she was active in Girt Scouts, PTA and Prom to Dawn committees.

She enjoyed doing Search-a-words, jigsaw puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and The Price is Right, reading a good book and crocheting.

Many people received an afghan or crocheted baby blanket from her.

She enjoyed spending time with her family members during family gatherings for birthdays and holidays.

Her most cherished joy and memories in life will always be of her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy enjoyed playing cards. She belonged to two card clubs, one of which she was a member for over 60 years.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Fry of Michigan and Shirley Sheatz and her husband James of Rocky Grove.

She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Tara Fry and her husband Brian Surgener of Michigan, Jared Sheatz and his wife Megan of Pittsburgh, Chantel Miller and her husband Nate of Franklin and Audra Shontz and her husband Brian of Franklin.

She also adored her 9 great grandchildren, Mason, Wyatt, Oskar Homer, Juliette, Brielle, Clark, Blair, Lincoln and Ensley.

She is also survived by two sisters, Betty Tarr and JoAnne Exley and one brother Raymond Burke, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Homer, Dorothy was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard Burke, Robert Burke and John Burke; two sisters Ella Mae McCauley and Margaret Jolley and 2 infant brothers.

The family would like to give special appreciation to Melda, Margaret, Heidi, John & Rose and Lynnie and all the staff at the Personal Care at the Caring Place for being a special part of her life the past couple of years.

Dorothy will be laid to rest in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 28, 2022 from 2pm – 6pm at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16145.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022 starting at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Glenn Walker, of Donation Hill Bible Church, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy’s memory to V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, PO Box 137, Franklin PA, 16323 and/or Donation Hill Bible Church, 965 Donation Hill Rd, Cochranton, PA 16314.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Dorothy’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.