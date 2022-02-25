Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper

Kerle Tire is seeking a responsible and reliable candidate with excellent computer skills and bookkeeping experience to join their team.

The qualifications and duties are listed below. Please email your resume to [email protected] to apply.

Job Summary: The Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper will handle the general office operations, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, filing, and correspondence. This position will ensure accurate reporting of receipts and disbursements within the company. This position will prepare confidential financial, statistical, and technical reports to be used by management.

Job Qualifications/Minimum Requirements:

Associates Degree in Business, Accounting, or related field is preferred

1-3 years of experience working in an office environment

Strong computer skills to include knowledge of MS Excel and QuickBooks

Must have a valid Driver’s License and an acceptable driving record

Demonstrate the ability to be professional, courteous, and proactive with customers, vendors, and fellow employees at all times

Maintain a presentable and well-dressed appearance

Dependable worker with the ability to carry out a series of work instructions without constant supervision

Ability to maintain computerized inventory system promptly and accurately

Ability to prepare accurate reports free from errors

Essential Functions:

Prepare electronic timecards, payroll and verify payroll reports

Prepare and post accounting documents, such as receipts, invoices, requisitions, vouchers, expense accounts, and related operating reports

Post requisitions, receipts, and disbursement information to appropriate ledgers

Prepare and process deposits to banking institutions

Scan and file records and reports to various vendors and management

Prepare and mail customer bills, statements, invoice payments, and prepare lists of outstanding customer account information

Operate general office equipment such as printer, fax, copier

Maintain office supply inventory

Assist with product pricing, selling, and logistics with office management team

Prepare monthly reports for submission to accountant and vendors

Reconcile invoices with pricing information

Prepare and submit tax information for various purposes

Additional Responsibilities:

Perform other related duties as assigned

Must be able to lift up to 45 pounds

Schedule: Work week is 5 days per week with seasonal exceptions that may require overtime hours.

