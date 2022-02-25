Featured Local Job: Class A CDL Hazmat Driver
RenovEx currently has an opening for a Class A CDL Hazmat Driver at their Barkeyville location.
Job Description: Drivers are needed to deliver 20-pound propane cylinders to retail customers from their Barkeyville location.
- 4-5 day work weeks
- Regional delivery
- Home every night
Requirements:
- Class A CDL with hazmat
- Must be able to pass a drug test
Pay rate averages between $22 and $29 per hour.
Benefits include excellent health and dental insurance and 401k.
To apply, please call 814-786-8129 x0 to speak to Brick or apply on Facebook.
