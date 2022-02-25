Featured Local Job: Class A or B CDL Hazmat Truck Drivers

Goss Gass currently has openings for Class A or B CDL Hazmat Truck Drivers at their Reno location.

Job Description: Drivers needed for Monday-Friday local route delivery out of their Reno location.

Home every night

Requirements:

Class A or B CDL with hazmat

Must be able to pass a drug test

Pay rate: $20/hr starting pay

Benefits: Excellent health and dental insurance and 401k benefits.

How to apply: Please call 814-676-2764 x0 to speak to Bob or apply on Facebook.



