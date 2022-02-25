Featured Local Job: Medical Office LPN

Clarion Hospital Healthworks currently has an opening for a Full-time LPN.

This position is responsible for providing clinical assistance to the medical practice physician in order to facilitate the maximum wellness and treatment of patients assigned under the direct supervision and responsibility of the medical practice physician.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing or Medical Assistant Program

Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as a licensed practical nurse

Certified in basic CPR

Must have excellent computer skills as an electronic medical record is utilized

Prior physician office experience is desired

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]

