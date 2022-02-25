Featured Local Job: Production Workers at RenovEx

RenovEx currently has openings for Production Workers at their Barkeyville location.

Job Description: Workers are needed for producing 20-pound propane grill cylinders in Barkeyville.

Requirements:

Must be able to lift 50 pounds

Must be able to pass a drug test

Pay rate $15.50/hr base rate plus daily incentive pay, shift differential pay, and sign-on bonus.

Excellent health and dental insurance and 401k will be available.

To apply, please call 814-786-8129 x0 or apply on Facebook.



