Featured Local Job: Social Worker

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Full-Time Social Worker.

This is a full-time, 185-day, professional union position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement.

Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for School Social Worker. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required.

Interested individuals should send an application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail to:

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

270 Mayfield Road

Clarion, PA 16214

The application packet includes, but is not limited to, a letter of interest, standard application, resume, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Application Deadline: March 4, 2022



