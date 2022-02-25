No Injuries Reported in Clarion Township Crash

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people walked away uninjured following a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, February 22, around 2:42 p.m., Clarion-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, at mile marker 71, in Clarion Township, Clarion County.

A 2017 Chevrolet Sonic driven by 38-year-old Douglas A. White, of Emsworth, was traveling westbound in the left lane of travel. White lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guide rail causing disabling damage.

White and his passenger, 28-year-old Sarah C. Brunner, of Emsworth, were using seat belts and were uninjured.

White was cited with a speed violation.

Pennsylvania Game Commission and Leadbetter Towing assisted at the scene.

