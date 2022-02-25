PA Great Outdoors: 10 Things for First Time Visitors to Cook Forest

COOKSBURG, Pa. – The stunning natural beauty of Cook Forest State Park makes it the perfect place for a fun getaway any time of year. Here is a list of 10 things to do and see for first time visitors to Cook Forest.

1. HIKE THE FOREST CATHEDRAL: Exploring the towering giant white pines and hemlocks in this area designated as a National Natural Landmark is a must for first-time visitors to the park. On this short hike on Longfellow Trail, visitors take a step back in time as they walk through stands of virgin ancient timber.

2. CLIMB THE FIRE TOWER: This is one of the most iconic landmarks in “The Forest”. The 87.5-foot Old #9 fire tower was completed in August 1929 by the PA Department of Forest and Waters as a tourist attraction and today it still provides a commanding view of the park and Clarion River Valley.

3. VIEW FROM SENECA POINT: This is one of the most picturesque views in the region, particularly at sunset, with the beautiful Clarion River Valley as a backdrop.

4. DRIVE RIVER ROAD: Roll down the windows, take in the fresh air, and wonder at the spectacular scenery and wildlife as you enjoy a leisurely cruise along the Clarion River.

5. ENJOY THE WATER: Spend a relaxing day along the banks of Wild & Scenic Clarion River. Enjoy swimming, fishing, wildlife watching, or a day floating down the river in a canoe, raft, or kayak or on tubes from Pale Whale Canoe Fleet.

6. SOUVENIR SHOPPING: Take home a memory of your visit to Cook Forest from on the many shops in the area. Visitors can find unique handmade items at the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts local artisans’ craft market.

7. SIP SOME WINE & SHINE: Sample local wines at Allegheny Wine Cellars at Briar Hill Rustic Furniture, Cook Forest Wines. Chicken Hill Distillery also has a Cook Forest moonshine outlet.

8. FEED THE ANIMALS: Few things in nature are as cute and cuddly as whitetail deer fawns. The experience of bottle-feeding fawns and hand-feeding adult deer at the Double Diamond Deer Ranch is something you will always remember. The wildlife park at the Farmers Inn near Sigel features native and exotic animals as well as a petting zoo.

9. GOOD FOOD: The restaurants in and around Cook Forest offer many delicious options on their menus that are sure to tempt your tastebuds.

10. PARK EVENTS: The friendly and knowledgeable park staff conduct many fun and educational programs, from hunting for hellbenders to night hikes through the forest.

These are just a few of the many wonderful outdoor adventures awaiting you in Cook Forest. Find more things to do, see, and experience in Cook Forest and the entire Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

