Peggy Thail (Baker) O’Brien, born in Meadville, PA, and lived most of her life in Cochranton, PA, passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 23, 2020.

Peggy was born on September 7, 1944, to John Lawrence and Margaret Blair Baker.

Her father was serving in World War II during her birth, and he didn’t meet his eldest daughter until she was a just over a year old.

In fact, their neighbor Thail drove her mother to the hospital for her arrival and her mother Margaret was so obliged, Thail became her middle name!

Her formative years were spent in Franklin, PA living across from Lupher Chapel and very near the farm of her maternal grandparents James and Laura Blair.

Her grandmother Laura was an influential figure to the end.

Her love for her grandmother was so deep she named her only daughter Laurie after her.

A 1962 graduate of Franklin Regional High School, Peggy enrolled in Robert Morris Business School in Pittsburgh, PA before returning to Franklin for a job at Chicago Pneumatic Tool.

While working at Chicago Pneumatic Tool, on October 27, 1966, a young man leaving 3rd shift walked by her office window and waved as she began work at her administrative job on 1st shift.

He took initiative to send her an interoffice memo to ask her out, and she replied yes.

She and George Thomas O’Brien were married three months later on January 28, 1967, until his death on February 25, 2000.

And that interoffice memo was laminated and carried in her wallet every day until their souls were parted.

Peggy took great pride in her work and had a storied career culminating with her working for 21 years at Allegheny College in the Office of Residence Life.

In her role as Office Manager, she influenced many and always tried to make a difference.

Aside from distinguishing herself in her day-to-day role, she also led by example with her charity work such as the Stocking Project promoting holiday gifts for the local community to those most in need.

She touched many lives and made it a point to make all those she encountered feel important and special.

Though she has been gone from Allegheny for many years, she continued to hear from students and colleagues whom she impacted.

Peggy worked to create a new life for herself after the sudden loss of her husband, traveling to some of her favorite places such as Ireland, NASCAR races, and Nashville.

Ultimately, she moved to Connecticut to be with Laurie and David where she found fun in attending a local TV show, visiting the CT shore, and the local casinos.

Peggy is survived by her daughter Laurie (David) O’Brien-Schwarz and her grandpuppy and faithful companion Georgie now of Gibsonia, PA; son Shawn (Charlotte) O’Brien and their children Emily, Thomas and Abbey of Oil City, PA; sister Patty (Gary) Wood of Franklin, PA; brother Monte (Judy) Baker of Cochranton, PA; brother Eddy (Ann) Baker of Cochranton, PA; cousin Kay (the late Larry) Bell of Cochranton, PA; several other cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her beloved husband Tom, she was preceded in death by her elder brother Larry, and her parents.

With grateful hearts, Laurie and David wish to acknowledge the following for their love, care, and joy to Mom during her health journey: Bruce Jarvis (Middletown, CT); Kevin Carucci (West Hartford, CT); Kelli Oakes & Family (Wallingford, CT), Michelle Engel & Family (Portland, CT); Dr. Eric Skvarla (Fox Chapel, PA); Allegheny Health Network Hospice; our colleagues and leadership at our employers; our friends and family; and our neighbors and community.

Arrangements are being provided at Dickson’s Funeral Home in Cochranton, PA.

Friends and family may call beginning at 2:00 PM with a service to begin at 3:00 PM, on Saturday, February 26th.

A reception to follow and the family will announce details at the service.

Additionally, for those unable to travel, a Zoom option available with the following credentials: Condolences and memories can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

PTO Celebration of Life

Time: 3:00 PM EST Saturday, February 26th

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/2407309367?pwd=ajZpOUJmNXBzRG53c29CbTJVb0xnQT09

Meeting ID: 240 730 9367

Passcode: 450664

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in Peggy’s honor be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, c/o Donation Processing, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or call 1-800-708-7644 or www.michaeljfox.org.

