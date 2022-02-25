Say What?!: New York Doctors Remove Tooth Growing Inside Man’s Nose

NEW YORK – Doctors at a New York hospital said a man who came in complaining of difficulty breathing through his right nostril was found to have a tooth growing in his nasal cavity.

Drs. Sagar Khanna and Michael Turner, surgeons with the Mount Sinai Health System in New York, said in a case study published in the New England Journal of Medicine that the 38-year-old man told doctors he had been having trouble breathing through his right nostril for several years.

