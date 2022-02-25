 

Say What?!: New York Doctors Remove Tooth Growing Inside Man’s Nose

Friday, February 25, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

New-York-doctors-remove-tooth-growing-inside-mans-noseNEW YORK – Doctors at a New York hospital said a man who came in complaining of difficulty breathing through his right nostril was found to have a tooth growing in his nasal cavity.

Drs. Sagar Khanna and Michael Turner, surgeons with the Mount Sinai Health System in New York, said in a case study published in the New England Journal of Medicine that the 38-year-old man told doctors he had been having trouble breathing through his right nostril for several years.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

