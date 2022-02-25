School Closings and Delays for Friday, February 25, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, February 25, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
Updated: 7:32 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022
ONE-HOUR DELAY
Creative Kids – Pre-K has a 10:00 a.m. start; Childcare is open as normal.
TWO-HOUR DELAY
AAUB Nursery and Preschool
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District
Armstrong School District
Brockway Area School District
Brookville Area School District
Christ Dominion Academy, two-hour delay and no Kindergarten.
Christian Life Academy
Clarion Area School District
Clarion County Career Center – Staff Report at 9:00 a.m.
Clarion-Limestone Area School District
Clearfield Area School District
Clearfield Career & Technology Center
Corry Area School District
Cranberry Area School District
Crawford Central School District
Crawford County Career and Technical Center
Curwensville Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
Franklin Area School District
Jeff Tech
Johnsonburg Area School District
Kane Area School District
Karns City Area School District
Keystone School District
Lenape Techical School
Moniteau School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
North Clarion County School District
Oil City Area School District
Penncrest School District
Punxsutawney Area School District
Punxsutawney Christian School
Rainbow Connection Preschool-Meadville
Ridgway Area School District
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy
Slippery Rock Area School District
St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa,
St. Marys Area School District
Titusville Area School District
Union School District
Valley Grove School District
Venango Technology Center
Warren County School District
CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION
Bigler Head Start, Classes 3, 4, 5, 55 – Flexible Instruction Day
Clearfield Head Start, Classes 2, 6, 7, 56 – Flexible Instruction Day
Coalport Head Start Classes 11, 12 – Flexible Instruction Day
DuBois Head Start Classes 14,15,16,25,26,27,29,38 – Flexible Instruction Day
Harmony Area School District – Virtual Only
Redbank Valley School District – Remote Learning
CLOSED
Forest Area School District
Penn State – DuBois – Only essential employees to report.
Indiana Co. Head Start
COMMUNITY
Clearfield County Area on Aging – Home Delivered Meals Cancelled-Use Blizzard Boxes; Centers for Active Living Closed
