SPONSORED: Come See What You Have Been Missing at the Venango County Co-op
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Co-op located in the old Sears store front of the Cranberry Mall consist of over 70 local vendors offering a wide variety of new and used items.
At the Venango County Co-op, you will find antiques, handmade items, furniture, collectibles, thousands of comic books, custom T-shirts and apparel, and much, much more!
Come shop an amazing display of authenticated original military collectibles. See the history of the
Whether you are a passionate picker or just looking for that unique item you didn’t know you needed,
find it at the Venango County Co-op. The Venango County Co-op has it all under one roof.
Support local businesses by shopping at the Venango County Co-op.
The Co-op is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Public Auctions
The Venango County Co-op in partnership with Thrifology Used Furniture and Kevin Neal Auctions holds public consignment auctions the second Friday of every month. Find great deals on gently used and hard-to-find items at every auction at great prices.
Box lots start at 4:30 p.m. with the main auction to follow.
Are you a small business owner or collector yourself and would like more information about how to become a vendor? Contact Rich at 440-661-0372 for more information.
You can also find the Venango County Co-op on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Venango-County-Co-op-102214271627057.
