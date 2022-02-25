 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Come See What You Have Been Missing at the Venango County Co-op

Friday, February 25, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Feb 23 15-12-14CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Co-op located in the old Sears store front of the Cranberry Mall consist of over 70 local vendors offering a wide variety of new and used items.

At the Venango County Co-op, you will find antiques, handmade items, furniture, collectibles, thousands of comic books, custom T-shirts and apparel, and much, much more!

Screenshot at Feb 23 15-12-02

Come shop an amazing display of authenticated original military collectibles. See the history of the

Ameican servicemen and women right here with an opportunity to own a piece of that history.

Whether you are a passionate picker or just looking for that unique item you didn’t know you needed,
find it at the Venango County Co-op. The Venango County Co-op has it all under one roof.

Screenshot at Feb 23 15-11-50

Screenshot at Feb 23 15-11-40

Support local businesses by shopping at the Venango County Co-op.

The Co-op is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Screenshot at Feb 23 15-11-26

Public Auctions

The Venango County Co-op in partnership with Thrifology Used Furniture and Kevin Neal Auctions holds public consignment auctions the second Friday of every month. Find great deals on gently used and hard-to-find items at every auction at great prices.

Box lots start at 4:30 p.m. with the main auction to follow.

Are you a small business owner or collector yourself and would like more information about how to become a vendor? Contact Rich at 440-661-0372 for more information.

You can also find the Venango County Co-op on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Venango-County-Co-op-102214271627057.

Screenshot at Feb 23 15-11-13


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.