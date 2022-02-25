 

State Police Calls: Death Investigation, Child Endangerment, Retail Theft

Friday, February 25, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

psp carClarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Death in Clarion Township

Police responded to Fraternity Drive on February 12 around 11:59 p.m. after a 55-year-old Clarion man was found dead.

It is believed that the man died of natural causes; however, police say the case remains under investigation.

Endangering the Welfare of a Child in Sligo

On February 10 around 2:36 p.m., Police responded to Colerain Street in Sligo and investigated an alleged report of child endangerment.

The victim was a 17-year-old Sligo male.

No further information was released.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

On February 21 around 3:47 p.m., police responded to a reported retail theft at 63 Perkins Drive in Monroe Township.

According to police, 23-year-old Caleb Droska, of Dubois, was arrested for stealing 23 assorted items from Walmart valued at $1,078.04.


