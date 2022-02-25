Clarion MMA, Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention Holds ‘Ruck and Roll’ for Veterans’ Mental Health

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion MMA, in conjunction with Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention, held a “Ruck and Roll” for Veterans’ Mental Health earlier this week.

“We were raising funds to donate for veteran’s mental health,” Hillary LeFay of Clarion MMA told exploreClarion.com, “to provide free classes, free (jiu-jitsu) gis, free competition.

“It was also an awareness event where they’re talking to people about mental health and the effects of being a veteran on their mental health.”

Marine veteran Randall Cunningham (pictured below) served as the guest speaker at the event that was held on Tuesday, February 22.

Cunningham described the challenges of reentering civilian life after returning from active duty. While he credits his own transition to civilian life by finding a new skill to learn, he encouraged others to jump into a new challenge and find a group of like-minded people.

“He spoke to the effects of having been deployed and what he went through afterward and then how helpful rucking was to him and the community that he found in that. There were a lot of veterans and non-veterans who came. I think we had almost 50 people,” LeFay said.

Rucking is the act of walking with a weighted backpack. The main event of Ruck and Roll was a 2.2-kilometer ruck down Main Street and back with a 22-pound backpack. This was done twice, said LeFay, and was followed up with introductory jiu-jitsu demonstrations and lessons.

“That was the rolling part,” LeFay said, “to introduce people to the sport.”

The length of the ruck, the date of the event, and the number of pounds in each backpack were chosen because the number 22 has special significance, LeFay explained.

“The statistic that’s there’s 22 veteran suicides a day,” she said.

LeFay said all veterans are eligible for free classes at the Clarion MMA through their ZCP Reinforcement Program, which is run through their non-profit Zenith Community Program.

“We’ve also been able to get grants for art projects – music stuff – but mostly we’ve done it for providing scholarships for students to do classes and also to compete so they don’t have to worry about the competition fees,” she said.

Providing free jiu-jitsu classes for veterans is something that LeFay and her husband, Leo LeFay, a veteran himself, started because they wanted to provide an outlet for veterans.

“We’ve known many veterans on the mat who have needed the release of jiu-jitsu and the camaraderie that comes with it and a way to be healthy and do something physical and something that seems combative but it can be a mental game too,” she added.

