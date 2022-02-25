Vehicle Restrictions Lifted on Interstate 80 in Northwest Region

NORTHWEST PA (EYT) – The vehicle restrictions that were put in place Thursday overnight on Interstate 80 in the Northwest region have been lifted.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the Tier 1 vehicle restriction in place on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango Counties.

Earlier this morning, the speed limit was restored on the same portion of the interstate.

The similar vehicle and speed limit reductions were lifted earlier today on I-79, I-80, I-86, and I-90 in Crawford, Erie, Mercer, and Venango Counties.

Some restrictions remain in place on interstates in other parts of the state.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear. The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

