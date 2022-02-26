A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered snow showers before noon, then scattered flurries between noon and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 21. West wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Scattered snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 12. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 31. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

