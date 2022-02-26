83-Year-Old Woman Killed in Shippenville Fire

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The identity of the victim of a fatal fire that occurred on Friday afternoon has been released.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com the victim of the fire has been identified as 83-year-old Lois McClain.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a call was received at 12:07 p.m. on Friday regarding a structure fire on McClain Watson Road.

Firefighters responded to a house located at 269 McClain Watson Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Shippenville Elk Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, and Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 8:14 p.m.

Shingledecker stated that the victim’s cause of death was determined to be accidental, specifically due to smoke inhalation.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.