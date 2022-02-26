Charges Pending After Student Found With Airsoft BB Gun at School

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A student at Homer-Center School District is facing charges after he was found to have brought an unloaded Airsoft BB gun to school this morning.

On February 25, 2022, a member of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit was dispatched to Homer-Center Junior-Senior High School, 70 Wildcat Lane, Center Township, Indiana County, for a report by the school district administration that a 13-year-old student was found in possession of an unloaded Airsoft pistol with an orange tip.

Upon investigation, troopers learned that the student had concealed the Airsoft BB gun in his backpack and had shown it to at least one other student after arriving at school. The student was not reported to have made any direct verbal threats; however, at least one student felt threatened and immediately reported the incident to a school district employee.

The Airsoft pistol was then located and seized by a district security guard without incident.

Upon consultation with the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, the student faces misdemeanor charges of Disorderly Conduct and Terroristic Threats. Charges will be filed with the Indiana County Juvenile Probation Office.

The members of the Pennsylvania State Police would like to express their appreciation to the students and school district administration for their assistance with this investigation.

