Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cookies & Cream Brownies

Saturday, February 26, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You won’t want to frost these brownies as the marbled top is too pretty to cover up!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup sugar

1 large egg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Brownie layer:
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup baking cocoa
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
12 Oreo cookies, crushed
8 Oreo cookies, coarsely chopped

Directions

-In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, egg, and vanilla until smooth; set aside. For the brownie layer, combine the butter, sugars, and cocoa in a large bowl. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Combine flour and baking powder; gradually add to cocoa mixture. Stir in crushed cookie crumbs.

-Pour into a greased 11×7-in. baking pan. Spoon cream cheese mixture over batter. Sprinkle with coarsely chopped cookies. Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with moist crumbs. Cool completely on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Store in the refrigerator.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


