Clarion University Softball: Golden Eagles Drop Pair on First Day at Glenville

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Golden Eagle softball team resumed action after nearly two weeks of inactivity, falling in both ends of a doubleheader at Glenville State on Friday afternoon. Clarion dropped their opening game of the day to the hosting Pioneers by a 6-0 score, and later fell by an 8-3 score to Shippensburg in the nightcap.

Glenville State 6, Clarion 0

RECAP: The Golden Eagles and Pioneers were tight through the first four innings as pitchers Amber Gilliam and Holly Brehm traded zeroes in the early going. The only blemish for either side was an unearned run scored by Glenville State in the second inning, when Katelyn Richardson scored on an error by the shortstop Brooke Cline .

The best opportunity for Clarion to take the lead came in the fourth inning, starting with Nicole Collins reaching on an error at second base to lead off the inning. Lauren Hartman came in to pinch run and promptly stole second, while Allison Gilliam drew a walk on a full count. That put runners on first and second with no outs, but Brehm worked her way out of the jam, striking out three consecutive batters to end the threat.

Glenville State responded with three runs in the fifth, giving them a 4-0 lead that proved to be the difference in the game. Clarion once again put runners on first and second in the bottom of the fifth, with Kathryn O’Horo and Alyssa Stitt getting hit by pitches to put runners aboard. Makenzie Wolfe struck out with one out, and Hannah Norton popped up to close the inning. The Pioneers added a pair of insurance runs in the next half inning, and Clarion only saw one more baserunner the rest of the contest in falling.

Shippensburg 8, Clarion 3

RECAP: As in the first game, the second half of the doubleheader was low scoring early on. The lone run in the first three innings was again an unearned run, with Hannah Marsteller scoring Taylor Myers on a sacrifice fly after the latter reached on an error. The Golden Eagles returned the favor in the top of the fourth inning when Allison Gilliam scored on a passed ball, tying the game at 1-1.

The Raiders backed on a pair of unearned runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead, but the Golden Eagles rallied back thanks to the bat of freshman Desi Allen . In the top of the fifth inning, Makenzie Wolfe reached on a one-out walk, and Hannah Norton advanced her over to second with a single through the left side. Allen brought them both home with a double to center field, driving in the pair ot make it a 3-3 game.

Shippensburg responded in a serious way in the next half-inning, though, belting three home runs – two solo shots and a two-run blast – to make it a 7-3 game. They added another in the bottom of the sixth to make it 8-3, and though Clarion put a runner in scoring position in the top of the seventh, it was not enough to complete the comeback.

