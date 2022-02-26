Clarion University Wrestling: NCAA Releases Latest Rankings, Tournament Allocations

INDIANAPOLIS, In. – The NCAA announced the allocations for the 2022 Division I Wrestling Championships, as well as the latest round of coaches panel and RPI rankings for the 2021-22 season.

GOLDEN EAGLES IN THE RANKINGS

In this iteration of the polls, Clarion has four total athletes featured, including two – Brent Moore and Will Feldkamp – ranked in both the coaches poll and the RPI. Moore ranks 19th in the RPI and 29th in the coaches rankings with a 21-5 (.808) record on the season. Feldkamp, meanwhile, enters this week’s coaches poll ranked 32nd, but comes in at 19th in the RPI. He will enter next week’s Mid-American Conference (MAC) championships with a 17-3 (.850) record.

In addition to Moore and Feldkamp, two other Golden Eagles rank in the RPI. Freshman 125-pounder Joey Fischer checks in at 26th in the RPI, while junior 141-pounder Seth Koleno comes in at 21st in his RPI poll. Koleno also boasts a record of 25-7 (.781) on the season.

ALLOCATIONS

Each qualifying tournament was awarded pre-allocations to the national tournament based on regular season performance by conference wrestlers through February 20. The pre-allocations are determined using a sliding scale of a .700 winning percentage, top 30 coaches’ rank and top 30 ratings percentage index (RPI) with a maximum of 29 pre-allocations per weight class.

For each wrestler that reached the threshold in at least two of the three categories, his conference tournament was awarded a qualifying spot in that weight class. Each conference was awarded a minimum of one automatic bid per weight class, which will go to the tournament champion, even if they did not have any wrestlers reach at least two of the three thresholds. NCAA championship spots for each qualifying event will be awarded at conference tournaments based solely on place-finish.

After all the conference tournaments have concluded, the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee will meet in-person to select the remaining 43 at-large qualifiers, which will be announced on March 8, while brackets and seeding will be announced on NCAA.com at 6 p.m. on March 9. All weight classes will consist of 33 wrestlers.

