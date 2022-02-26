Featured Local Jobs: Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Production Laborer – Franklin
- $13/hr non exempt
- Long term with wage increases
- 6:30am to 3pm Monday- Friday
Requirements:
- Must be able to push, pull, lift (up to 50lbs) and bend
- Must be reliable
- Must be able to work with a team
- Must be able to follow directions
- Prior fork truck experience preferred but will train
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
1st shift Assembly
- $11 non exempt
- Potential for temporary to permanent
Requirements:
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must be reliable
- Must be able to lift, bend, push and pull during shift
- Must be able to follow directions
- Prior use of hand and power tools preferred
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Electrical Technician
Are you looking for a career and not just another job? If so, this might be the place for you.
Temporary to permanent – 30-45 days
(Weekly pay while on our payroll)
$15/hr., Non-exempt, 40 hours per week (some OT possible)
Benefits are available after the full-time hire probationary period is met.
Requirements:
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must be detail oriented
- Must be able to multi task
Must be able to:
- Stand
- Lift
- Bend
- Push and pull
Must have computer experience.
Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience is preferred.
Prior metal fabrication experience is preferred.
Duties (but not limited to):
- Use hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.
- Work with various departments to retrieve parts
- Update computer with progress of rebuilds
- Follow all safety policies
- Maintain a clean work space
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Grinder – Franklin
1st shift – $11/hr – Non-exempt
Potential for temporary to permanent
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to read blueprints
- Must be able to follow safety guidelines
Physical requirements:
- Bending
- Kneeling
- Lifting
- Pushing
- Pulling
Job Description:
- Perform bending/forming techniques
- Read micrometers and calipers
- Examine the product to make sure it meets specs
- Maintain proper documentation
- Maintain a clean work space
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Painter – Franklin
Train on 1st shift, move to 3rd
$11/hr – Non-exempt
Potential for temporary to permanent
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to read blueprints
- Must be able to follow safety guidelines
Physical requirements:
- Bending
- Kneeling
- Lifting
- Pushing
- Pulling
Job Description:
- Read work order
- Perform hand spray paint techniques
- Use various hand tools
- Paint in flat, vertical, horizontal, and overhead positions
- Examine the product to make sure it meets specs
- Maintain proper documentation
- Maintain a clean work space
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville
$13/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean workspaces
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
