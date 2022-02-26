Jack Edward Allmendinger, Sr., age 79 of Knox, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven by his 19-month-old son Russell Scott Allmendinger on February 24, 2022.

Born October 10, 1942, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Carl F. and Elizabeth M. Douglas Allmendinger.

Jack was an avid fisherman and hunter in his younger days.

He enjoyed sharing that passion, and stories of his many adventures with those he cared for.

Chautauqua Lake was his happy place.

Jack was a graduate of Keystone High School.

He began working for his dad at Knox Bakery at the age of 12.

He also worked for Knox Box Factory, and Knox Glass Plant until it shut down.

He then became a tank truck driver working for Central Transport, Magee Brothers, and retired from Penreco in Karns City.

He was very proud of the fact he worked for everything he had.

In addition to his parents and son, Jack was preceded in death by his siblings Olive (Ed) Dugan, Alice (Buzz) Windhager, Maude (Mick) Hilliard, Carl (Karen) Allmendinger, his younger brother William Allmendinger who passed last week, and his beloved dachshunds Brutus, and Zoe Noel.

On December 8, 1979, Jack married the former Patricia Shanafelt, who survives. They had 42 wonderful years together.

He is also survived by the loves of his life, his “grand babies” Lyrika and Christian Allmendinger.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister Ruth Klein; his children: Jack Allmendinger Jr. (Denise) of West Virginia, Michele Allmendinger, Sheila Allio (Jerry), Jessica McCleary (Roger), and Daniel Allmendinger (Rachel), and his “favorite” sister-in-law Sandy (Ben) Beichner all of Pennsylvania.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Joshua Allmendinger, David (Hope) Allio, Kimberly (Casey) Colwell, Sharayah (Steve) Delavern, Michael Harle and Wyatt McCleary; eight great-grandchildren, numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, and from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Reverend Wade Barto officiating.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Jack’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

