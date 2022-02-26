North Clarion Rallies in Second Half to Down Cameron County; Clarion Falls to Elk County Catholic

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – Zeelan Hargenrader had a night to remember.

Not the first option as a scorer, Hargenrader has done his job as role player well this season for the North Clarion boys basketball team. In a 61-54 win over Cameron County in the Class A quarterfinals, it was his turn to shine with a career-high 20 points Friday night.

(File photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography)

Hargenrader scored eight points in the third quarter as the Wolves overcame a halftime deficit.

North Clarion’s second-half lead swelled to 13 and a late Cameron County comeback fell short.



North Clarion sports on Explore and D9Sports.com are brought to you by First United National Bank – The FUN Bank!

Aiden Hartle also had a big night for North Clarion with 19 points. Collin Schmader pitched in 10.

Hayden Brown paced Cameron County with a game-high 25 points.

North Clarion’s next test will be a big one when the Wolves face top-seed Elk County Catholic Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 51, CLARION 36 – Charlie Breindel scored 22 points as the Crusaders knocked off the defending Class A champion Bobcats.

Devon Lauer scored 10 points top lead Clarion, which fell behind 24-12 at the half and never recovered.

Clarion will now enter the Class A consolation tournament to determine the fifth and final spot from that class in the PIAA playoffs.

OTTO-ELDRED 77, UNION 64 – Payton Johnston scored 22 points and Dawson Camper pitched in 15 points and 14 rebounds, but a 13-0 run by the Terrors in the third quarter doomed the Golden Knights.

Landon Francis led Otto-Eldred with 24 points.

Otto-Eldred will meet DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday at a site and time to be determined in the semifinals.

Union will enter the consolation tournament to try to snag the fifth and final berth into the PIAA playoffs.

DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 53, JOHNSONBURG 47 – Alec Srock scored 17 points to put the Cardinals into the Class A semifinals.

Isaiah Jackson scored 16 points for Johnsonburg.

GIRLS

Class A Quarterfinal

It was a struggle offensively for Union.

The Damsels could get nothing going in a 52-22 loss to Otto-Eldred.

Keira Croyle led Union with nine points.

Otto-Eldred led from wire to wire and got 15 points each from Anna Merry and Katie Sheeler and 14 points from Bri Heller.

The Terrors will play North Clarion in the Class A semifinals Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

Union will host Clarion to start the consolation tournament to determine the fifth team to make the PIAA playoffs. That game is awaiting a day, time, and location.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.