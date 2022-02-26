Oil City Man Pleads Guilty to Soliciting Sex From 15-Year-Old Girl in Ohio

LISBON, Oh. (EYT) – An Oil City man accused of soliciting sex from a 15-year-old girl in Ohio recently pleaded guilty.

According to court documents 49-year-old Howard P. Sweitzer pleaded guilty to the following charges:

– Importuning, a fifth-degree felony,

– Compelling Prostitution, a third-degree felony, and



– Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony

Sweitzer is scheduled for sentencing on May 6 at 9:40 a.m. with Judge Megan L. Bickerton presiding.

According to the Review Online, Sweitzer was indicted by a grand jury on the charges in August after he allegedly solicited a sexual act with a 15-year-old girl in exchange for $150, then drove to East Palestine, Ohio, where he parked a semi-truck and walked to a meeting location on June 30.

His case was one of several open indictments stemming from numerous recent sex-related cases involving the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Sweitzer is currently free on an unspecified bond.

