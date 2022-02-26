 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Oil City Man Pleads Guilty to Soliciting Sex From 15-Year-Old Girl in Ohio

Saturday, February 26, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Howard P. SweitzerLISBON, Oh. (EYT) – An Oil City man accused of soliciting sex from a 15-year-old girl in Ohio recently pleaded guilty.

According to court documents 49-year-old Howard P. Sweitzer pleaded guilty to the following charges:

– Importuning, a fifth-degree felony,
– Compelling Prostitution, a third-degree felony, and

– Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony

Sweitzer is scheduled for sentencing on May 6 at 9:40 a.m. with Judge Megan L. Bickerton presiding.

According to the Review Online, Sweitzer was indicted by a grand jury on the charges in August after he allegedly solicited a sexual act with a 15-year-old girl in exchange for $150, then drove to East Palestine, Ohio, where he parked a semi-truck and walked to a meeting location on June 30.

His case was one of several open indictments stemming from numerous recent sex-related cases involving the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Sweitzer is currently free on an unspecified bond.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.