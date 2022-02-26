 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Deer Creek Winery to Host Saturday Entertainment by Angry John Stangry, Acoustic Bruce

Saturday, February 26, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Angry JohnSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Enjoy live entertainment on Saturday at Deer Creek Winery!

Saturday’s Lineup:

Angry John Stangry (pictured above): 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Angry John Stangry will be performing a variety of blues, rock, and country music!

Acoustic Bruce: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Stop in at Deer Creek Winery on Saturday evening and enjoy a variety of pop and classic rock favorites by Acoustic Bruce!

Acoustical Bruce

Deer Creek’s Gift Shop

Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.

Deer Creek Cafe

Deer Creek also serves hand-rolled crust gourmet pizzas, a variety of Goot Essa cheese plates with homemade toasted baguettes, and bruschetta with a twist – along with new menu items.

For a selection of wines that can be served with a meal, click here.

More Information

For more information, call 814-354-7392, or visit Deer Creek’s website here, or follow Deer Creek’s Facebook page.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.