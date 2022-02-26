 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Temporary Prohibition on Feeding Wildlife Remains in Effect on Allegheny National Forest

Saturday, February 26, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Allegheny National ForestWARREN, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service signed an order to temporarily restrict wildlife feeding on the Allegheny National Forest in September of 2021. The restriction remains in effect and applies to activities on National Forest System lands.

The order prohibits feeding wildlife or laying or placing any food, fruit, hay, grain, chemical, salt, or other minerals on the Allegheny National Forest.

“We thank everyone for their continued cooperation with the prohibition on feeding wildlife. With your help, we can stop or slow the spread of threats like chronic wasting disease that could have a negative impact on wildlife populations, forest ecosystems, our hunting heritage, and our regional economy,” said, Forest Supervisor Jamie Davidson.

Feeding wild deer can amplify the transmission of diseases like CWD and result in long-term habitat destruction, increased vehicle collisions, habituation to humans, alteration of normal behavioral patterns, and poses risks to other wildlife. Choosing not to concentrate wild deer through feeding represents a shift in people’s wildlife stewardship ideal. “Supplemental feeding of wildlife was once viewed as beneficial during winter months. However, studies show that though counterintuitive, supplemental feeding is usually unnecessary, can be harmful to individual animals, and can negatively impact whole populations, especially white-tailed deer,” said Forest Ecologist Collin Shephard.

In total, forest staff reached out to several hundred potentially interested individuals, organizations, and agencies for comment on the original proposal to restrict wildlife feeding on the Forest. All comments were considered in the decision to proceed with a temporary closure of wildlife feeding on the Allegheny National Forest. Overall, comments were supportive of implementing a feeding ban.

To view the supporting documents for this decision, please visit the ANF website at: Forest Service (usda.gov). To view the closure order please visit Allegheny National Forest – Alerts & Notices (usda.gov).

For more information, please contact Public Affairs Officer Christopher Leeser at 814-728-6281, or 4 Farm Colony Drive, Warren, PA 16365.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.