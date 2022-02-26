Scout Questions Commissioners for Badge



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nathan Myers, son of Tom and January Meyers, of Clarion, came to the Clarion County Commissioners meeting to ask some questions.

Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius and Scout Nathan Myers.

The polite seventh-grader was prepared to get some answers about some of the duties of the commissioners and received an overview of the daily operations of Clarion County.

Dressed in his scout uniform and sash of the extensive awards he has won, Nathan said he was working to achieve his Life Scout Award.

“I go to Commonwealth Cyber Charter Academy, and currently, I’m working on my merit badges for Eagle Scout,” Nathan said in explaining his visit. “I currently have eight of 13 requirements. My visit today is filling and finishing the steps for a couple of minor badges.”

Asked what his favorite badge was that he was awarded on his sash or the most fun, the 12-year-old quickly responded that he couldn’t pick just one.

A scout since second grade, he admitted it was really fun going on campouts and doing all the activities.

In addition to his uniform and sash, Nathan wore a blue school mask. Asked if wearing masks during Covid limited his scout activities, Nathan said “I think you gotta do things a little differently, but for the most part you keep things rolling.”

(Pictured above: Scout Nathan Myers with Father Tim Myers.)

Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Healey asked if he had any questions for them.

Nathan: “I talked to the mayor back in December, and I was asking about a problem that is in our community (Clarion Borough). He told me that all of the pipes were going bad in your wastewater (stormwater) system. Are you involved in fixing that or is that somewhere else?

Tharan: “That’s the stormwater system in Clarion Borough and not the county.”

“We are not involved in that because that would be their ordinances. They started an authority, which would allow them to raise money from all landowners in the borough.

“With Clarion Borough in the county seat is not taxable because the way it stands that the county buildings are not taxable, churches are not taxable, school buildings are not taxable and Clarion University is not, nor are some 501c3 nonprofits.

“If you would take the cost of that stormwater project and divide it between the taxable properties, their bill would be astronomical. So they started an authority, which means they can charge all landowners within the municipality, a fee for replacing that stormwater system.”

Tharan said that Clarion County had paid its stormwater fee.

Nathan: “Is there any problem that you think would be important to citizens of the community that you deal with that is a problem right now?”

Tharan: “We wouldn’t deal with the entire county because your local townships and boroughs have their ordinances. What we deal with countywide is providing the 9-1-1 service, children and youth services, judicial in the courthouse, district attorney, and district judges.

“If you get put on probation, probation officers work for the county. If you go to jail, we have the corrections officers. So, there are those types of things.

“You mentioned problems again. I mean, we deal with problems every day. Like in some of those departments, you mentioned the big ones would be emergency services 911 and Children and Youth Services. Our caseworkers get called out on a moment for a child, perhaps being abused.

“One thing that we are putting a lot of money into doing is broad rural broadband because there’s a lot of rural people that don’t have access to high-speed internet. So that’s a project that has been ongoing for even working on it for church a here.

Nathan: “What is something that people my age could do to help?

Tharan responded with the following list:

• Some sort of service for the county parks and or the veterans park here on Main Street.

• There are lots of community service things that you can get involved in like helping senior citizens, helping your neighbors, mowing grass, shoveling, sidewalks, pick up trash along the roads. You’d probably have to check with your municipality and the state before you did that. I think PennDOT provides safety gear and trash bags. If you do trash pickups, you will have to contact them.

• Flags on the graves. The county’s in charge of making sure flags are up for all veterans in the county on gravesites. Most of the cemeteries right now are covered by volunteers already (including scouts), but some are not like some of the smaller ones. Our veteran’s director is in charge of organizing all that and getting the flags dispersed, but we could probably still use some help putting flags up on some of the cemeteries that are not covered by volunteers.

• And, you could help with Wreaths Across America.

Tharan added one suggestion for the future of Clarion County.

“One other thing is just convincing people your age that they need to stick around Clarion County and make their home. After they get out of school, most of our youth are leaving, and we have a shortage of workers. We can’t find workers.”

