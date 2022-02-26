Police: Local Man Threatens to Kill Corrections Officers, Families While Inmate at Clarion County Jail

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for reportedly threatening to kill corrections officers and their families while an inmate at the Clarion County Jail.

According to court documents, Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck, IV, filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Richard Shawn Bowser, of Lucinda.

The charges stem from Richard Bowser reportedly making threats to Clarion County Jail staff and others while he was an inmate at the jail on third-degree felony charges, Receiving Stolen Property.

According to a criminal complaint filed on December 13, 2021, by Detective Peck, he met with Jeffrey Hornberger, Warden of the Clarion County Jail, who provided him with information regarding four different incidents involving Bowser making threats.

The criminal complaint describes the following incidents of terroristic threats:

– On November 6, 2021, a corrections officer reported that Bowser, a new inmate, was in the intake area of the jail and was cursing at the officer who brought him in. The corrections officer explained that when the officer left, Bowser stated when he gets out, he “is going to kill him.” Bowser said this multiple times during the booking process.

– On November 7, 2021, a corrections officer reported that he answered the call bell for Bowser’s cell. Bowser asked for a mat, and the corrections officer stated that he would tell the officer in charge. Bowser then related that “he will annoy the (expletive) out of me all night long if he doesn’t get one.” Bowser then told the corrections officer that “he was nothing special and who do you think you are.” He also stated to the corrections officer: “Wait till I see you on the street. I’m gonna kill you and your whole family. You ain’t nothing (expletive) bitch.”

– On November 13, 2021, a corrections officer reported that while passing meds out on the block, Bowser was out of his cell for an hour. The corrections officer related that the officer in charge related that Bowser’s hour was up and to lock him up. The corrections officer stated that Bowser got irate and started threatening his life and all of the corrections officers’ families. Bowers also stated that he “better not see him (the corrections officer) on the street cause he will kill (him) and all of his family.”

– On approximately November 15, 2021, the maintenance employee at the jail had an interaction with Bowser. Detective Peck interviewed the maintenance employee via phone. He stated that on or about November 15, he was in Bowser’s block doing repairs and was approached by Bowser inquiring if he was the maintenance man. The employee stated that he made a comment to Bowser and didn’t really answer him. The employee stated that later, on the same day, he returned to the same block, and Bowser said to him that “he (the maintenance employee) lied to him and when he gets out, he will kill him.”

Bowser was arraigned at 7:00 p.m. on February 17 in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (four counts)

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail, with his bail set at $5,000.00 for this case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on March 1 with Judge Schill presiding.

