 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, February 27, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. West wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Tuesday – Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.