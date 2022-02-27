A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. West wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Tuesday – Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

