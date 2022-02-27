All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Doc Lavely
Doc Lavely served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Donald “Doc” Lavely
Born: June 17, 1939
Died: December 3, 2021
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Donald “Doc” Lavely DMD served a two-year tour of duty with the U.S. Air Force.
He also served the community through his memberships with the Clarion Area School Board, the local chapter of Rotary International, and Clarion’s First Presbyterian Church.
Click here to view a full obituary.
