Christopher M. Barsh, 52, of Oil City, PA. , passed away Feb. 24, 2022 at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.

Born Oct. 11, 1969 in Oil City, PA., he was the beloved son of Susan Hovis Barsh and the late Stanley J. Barsh.

Christopher attended St. Stephen’s School and was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He went on to graduate in 1991 from Gannon University in Erie with a bachelors in marketing.

He was a member of the Kappa Delta Rho Fraternity.

He held various positions over the years in business and marketing.

An avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports, Christopher could be heard on game day, cheering on his favorite teams and referencing all of the plays.

He especially enjoyed past yearly golf events with his lifelong friends, Matt Winger, Todd Daugherty, Ron Bickel, Jay Warner and Andy Abate.

Chris looked forward to the holidays and celebrating family traditions.

Heloved to make people laugh and enjoyed getting a rise out of them; he was a practical joker at heart. He shared many inside jokes with his sisters and friends.

Christopher’s memory will live on through those closest to him.

In addition to his mother, Susan, he is survived by his sisters

Stephanie Barsh(Timothy) of New Jersey and Elizabeth Kellogg of Oil City, nieces, Madeleine and Sophia Barsh, Kenzy and Riley Kellogg and nephew Austin Kellogg.

Although he did not have any biological children, he had a very close bond with Alexis, Bradley and Matthew Boal from a previous relationship.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday March 1, 2022 in St. Stephens Church with Fr. Jonathan Schmolt, presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.