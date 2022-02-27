 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Melt-in-Your-Mouth Meat Loaf

Sunday, February 27, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Let this recipe become your new favorite main course dish!

Ingredients

2 large eggs
3/4 cup 2% milk

2/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs
2 teaspoons dried minced onion
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage
1-1/2 pounds ground beef
1/4 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Directions

-Cut two 25×3-in. strips of heavy-duty foil; crisscross so they resemble an X. Place strips on bottom and up sides of a 5-qt. slow cooker. Coat strips with cooking spray.

-Combine the first 6 ingredients. Crumble beef over the mixture and mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into a round loaf; place in the center of strips in the slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low 5-6 hours or until a thermometer reads at least 160°.

-In a small bowl, whisk ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce. Spoon over meat loaf. Cook until heated through, about 15 minutes longer. Using foil strips as handles, remove meat loaf to a platter. Let stand 10-15 minutes before slicing.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.