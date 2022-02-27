Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Melt-in-Your-Mouth Meat Loaf

Let this recipe become your new favorite main course dish!

Ingredients

2 large eggs

3/4 cup 2% milk



2/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs2 teaspoons dried minced onion1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage1-1/2 pounds ground beef1/4 cup ketchup2 tablespoons brown sugar1 teaspoon ground mustard1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Directions

-Cut two 25×3-in. strips of heavy-duty foil; crisscross so they resemble an X. Place strips on bottom and up sides of a 5-qt. slow cooker. Coat strips with cooking spray.

-Combine the first 6 ingredients. Crumble beef over the mixture and mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into a round loaf; place in the center of strips in the slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low 5-6 hours or until a thermometer reads at least 160°.

-In a small bowl, whisk ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce. Spoon over meat loaf. Cook until heated through, about 15 minutes longer. Using foil strips as handles, remove meat loaf to a platter. Let stand 10-15 minutes before slicing.

