 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Students Earn Dean’s List at IUP

Sunday, February 27, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IUP Winter 2INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania has released the names of Clarion County students who have earned the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. The full list of fall 2021 dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.

The following dean’s list includes the Clarion County students’ hometowns, majors, and degrees they are seeking:

East Brady: Maura L. King, B.S. Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education;

Leeper: Bekka Jane Hendershot, B.A. in English/Writing Studies;
Lucinda: Diane Albright, B.A. in Psychology;
Lucinda Dalton R. Brown, B.S. in Biochemistry;
New Bethlehem: Matthew David Green, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Technology;
New Bethlehem: Christian J. McDonald, B.A. in Criminology;
New Bethlehem: Addison A. Minich, B.A. in Theatre/Musical Theatre;
New Bethlehem: Jacob A. Weverink, B.A. in Theatre;
Shippenville: Koty John Ross Kline, B.A. in Psychology; and
Strattanville: Alana Lee McMaster, B.A. in Criminology.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.