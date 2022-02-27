Clarion County Students Earn Dean’s List at IUP

INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania has released the names of Clarion County students who have earned the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. The full list of fall 2021 dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.

The following dean’s list includes the Clarion County students’ hometowns, majors, and degrees they are seeking:

East Brady: Maura L. King, B.S. Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education;



: Bekka Jane Hendershot, B.A. in English/Writing Studies;: Diane Albright, B.A. in Psychology;Dalton R. Brown, B.S. in Biochemistry;: Matthew David Green, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Technology;: Christian J. McDonald, B.A. in Criminology;: Addison A. Minich, B.A. in Theatre/Musical Theatre;: Jacob A. Weverink, B.A. in Theatre;Koty John Ross Kline, B.A. in Psychology; and: Alana Lee McMaster, B.A. in Criminology.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.