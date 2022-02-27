Clarion University Track & Field: Uncapher, Schaller Highlight First Day at PSAC Indoor Championships

EDINBORO, Pa. – The Golden Eagle track & field team completed their first day at the 2022 PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships, with a pair of Clarion individuals scoring in their events on Saturday afternoon.

Clarion compiled six team points on the opening day of the championships, putting them in 12th place overall.

Jenna Uncapher was the top finisher for the Golden Eagles on Saturday, placing fifth in the Pentathlon with a score of 3004. The junior multi athlete was consistent throughout the day, placing sixth or better in all but one event. As expected, Uncapher’s best placement of the day was in the High Jump, where she placed third in the field by clearing the bar at 1.58m. However, her best performance – relatively speaking – was her first of the day. She started the championships with a 9.80m in the 60H, cracking the top-five on the program’s all-time performance list in the event by topping Angie Strickenberger’s 9.88 set in 2009.

After a third-place finish in the Pentathlon’s High Jump section, Uncapher placed sixth in the Shot Put with a mark of 9.27m. She then took sixth in the field in the Long Jump with a mark of 4.86m, and wrapped up the event with a 2:43.12 in the 800m.

The other scorer for the Golden Eagles on Saturday was senior Haley Schaller , competing in her final Indoor championships and scoring in the 5000m. The senior PR’ed and recorded one of the best finishes in the indoor 5000m in program history, taking seventh overall with a time of 18:06.15. That moved her into sole possession of third place on the program’s all-time performance list in the 5000m, pushing her above Megan Toddy and Ciara Shorts.

Wrapping up the day for Clarion was the Distance Medley Relay Squad of Abby Sullivan , Gabby Kutchma , Mackenzie Carver, and Kaylen Sharrow . They came up just one place shy of scoring, placing ninth with a time of 13:04.08.

