Details of Knox House Fire Released

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fire that severely damaged a home in Knox on Thursday have been released.

First Assistant Chief of Knox Volunteer Fire Company Jon Weaver told exploreClarion.com, “Pretty much a passerby noticed the front porch was on fire. He called it in.

“We got there (and) the front porch was on fire, and it had gotten inside the house. The kitchen was right inside that door.”

Weaver said the fire, located at the intersection of JB Knight Road and Route 338 in Knox, began on the porch, likely due to some garbage that was laying out there.

“It started in the porch area. We know there was garbage cans there. We weren’t 100% (sure) where exactly it started in the front porch, but it seemed to be near those garbage cans.”

There were no injuries caused by the fire, Weaver said.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company was called to the scene on Thursday, February 24, at 1:44 p.m.

Shippenville Elk Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Fire Department, and Seneca Volunteer Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene.

The house suffered major damage to certain areas, Weaver noted.

“There was a lot of damage to the kitchen. The rest of the house was smoky and had water damage.”

“A lot of our guys in trucks were on the interstate at a wreck at the time (the fire began),” he added.

Knox Fire cleared the scene around 4:30 p.m.

(Photos below by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

