Doris Orcutt Larson, resident of the DuBois Village, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the age of 97.

She was married to Robert R. Larson (Bob) in DuBois in 1949. He preceded her in death in 2006.

Doris was born in Tarentum, PA on June 22, 1924, and moved to the family farm in Corsica during the Great Depression.

She was the Salutatorian of Corsica Union High School Class of 1941.

She received her Associate’s Degree from the DuBois Business College in secretarial studies, and worked as the head cashier at Penelec.

She earned an Associate’s Degree in the College of Letters, Arts and Science from Penn State in 1975.

Doris’ life was dedicated to her family, church and community.

One of her greatest joys was helping others.

She was a Girl Scout Leader, a tutor for the Mid-State Literary Council teaching English as a second language, and delivered Meals on Wheels with Bob.

She was active in her church, Christ Lutheran, as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and was a church council member.

She also served the Community Concert Association as treasurer and board member.

She made weekly visits to shut-ins in their home, hospital, or at the DuBois Village and Nursing Home.

Doris was always active; she walked two miles/day well into her 80’s, and had a life-long love of reading, music, and poetry.

She played bridge into her 90’s, and she and Bob took several trips to Europe and the Middle East.

She was proud and happy to be a stay-at-home mother and homemaker.

In addition to raising her children, she was an accomplished seamstress who made virtually all of her own clothes (including her wedding dress) and that of her two daughters.

She loved quilting, counted cross-stitch, and needle point.

Her interest in history led to her research and publication of the Orcutt family back to their castle in Scotland which she and Bob visited on one of the European trips.

She also wrote a short book about her life growing up on the farm during the Great Depression.

The constant theme throughout her life was her faith in Jesus Christ as our Savior.

Her faith sustained her throughout her life, and her daily prayer list lasted over an hour.

When she was no longer able to visit in person, she was a constant prayer warrior for many.

Doris is survived by her three children – Betsy Larson (Gilford Rolle), Linda (Tom) DeLong, Robert Jr. (Kristina); three grandchildren – Russell Larson, Drew Rolle and Ellen Larson; two great-grandchildren – August and Francis Rolle and many nieces and nephews.

Doris was pre-deceased by her parents, John and Mary (Potter) Orcutt, 5 brothers (John, Paul, Robert “Doyle”, William and Richard “Barry” Orcutt) and 2 sisters (Marian Masters and Carol McMunn Martz,).

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 4 – 7 p.m.at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. from Lakeside United Methodist Church with Pastor Brett Dinger officiating.

The funeral service will be live streamed and can be viewed by going to www.duboislakeside.org.

Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.

Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Lakeside United Methodist Church, 420 1st St., and/or the DuBois Public Library, 31 S. Brady St., both in DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

