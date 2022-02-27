 

Irene C. “Ernie” Pardee

Sunday, February 27, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-rHADD8TsfNSIrene C. “Ernie” Pardee, 81, of Oil City, PA., passed away at her home on Friday Feb. 25, 2022.

Born Dec. 24, 1940 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Irene C. English Wygant & Robert W. Wygant Sr.

Irene graduated from Oil City High School.

She was married to Phinley G. Pardee and he preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 1989.

Irene had worked as a waitress at the Venbar and several other local restaurants.

She enjoyed walking and biking.

Irene was not an average human, anyone who knew her was well aware that she was a fun, unpredictable soul that was always on the go.

She is survived by three sons: Gregory Pardee of Ronaoke, VA, Scott Pardee of Myrtle Beach, SC, Brian Pardee & his wife Karyn of Slippery Rock; a grandson: Nick Pardee, and by two sisters: Donna Guth of Seneca and Marilyn Aaron of Vineland, NJ; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers Rea Wygant and Robert W. Wygant Jr. and a sister Lois Smith.

There will be no viewing or funeral services per Irene’s wishes.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Human e Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com


