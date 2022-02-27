 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Knox Teen, Passenger Escape Injuries in Butler County Crash

Sunday, February 27, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-car-woodsBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a Knox teen and his passenger escaped injuries in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday evening on Oneida Valley Road.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:32 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, on Oneida Valley Road, north of Bruin Road, in Washington Township, Butler County.

Police say as a 2009 Volkswagen Beetle, operated by 18-year-old Chandler S. Fescenmyer, of Knox, was traveling north on Oneida Valley Road, the vehicle struck a transfer case that had been left on the roadway from another vehicle.

Fescenmyer and his passenger, a 16-year-old female passenger, of Hilliards, Pa., were using seat belts and were not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

PSP Butler released the above report on Saturday, February 26, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.