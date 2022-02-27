Knox Teen, Passenger Escape Injuries in Butler County Crash

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a Knox teen and his passenger escaped injuries in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday evening on Oneida Valley Road.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:32 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, on Oneida Valley Road, north of Bruin Road, in Washington Township, Butler County.

Police say as a 2009 Volkswagen Beetle, operated by 18-year-old Chandler S. Fescenmyer, of Knox, was traveling north on Oneida Valley Road, the vehicle struck a transfer case that had been left on the roadway from another vehicle.

Fescenmyer and his passenger, a 16-year-old female passenger, of Hilliards, Pa., were using seat belts and were not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

PSP Butler released the above report on Saturday, February 26, 2022.



