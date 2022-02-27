 

Man Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Leg

Sunday, February 27, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Feb 27 09-43-09EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police are investigating an accidental shooting that occurred recently on Garden Street in Emlenton Borough.

Franklin-based State Police said the incident occurred on February 24 around 8:40 p.m. when a 23-year-old Emlenton man removed his pistol and holster from his waist.

Police said the man attempted to remove the pistol from the holster and accidentally compressed the trigger resulting in the chambered round discharging into his leg.

The round entered his left thigh and exited on the outside of his thigh.

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries.


