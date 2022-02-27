SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering a Turkey Dinner Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week, Dine-In or Take-Out

 

Sunday, February 27, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

korner-w-logo_10112019RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a Turkey Dinner as their special on Sunday, February 27. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!

The Korner Restaurant is open for dine-in. Take out is always available!

The daily specials are as follows:

  • Sunday, February 27, Turkey Dinner
  • Monday, February 28 – Chili Dogs
  • Tuesday, March 1 – Stuffed Peppers or Liver and Onions
  • Wednesday, March 2 – Salmon Cakes, Mac’n Cheese, 4 pc. Chicken Dinner, or Fish Sandwick
  • Thursday, March 3 – Roast Beef Dinner, Chicken Parmesan, Spaghetti, or Lasagna
  • Friday, March 4 – Baked or Deep Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
  • Saturday, March 5 – Cook’s Choice

The menu is subject to change.

Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.

You can even get pies to-go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

The Korner Restaurant is open:

Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Don’t forget about dessert!

Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.


