Police: Oil City Man Believed to Be on Controlled Substances Attacks Officers

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man reportedly on controlled substances attacked officers who were called to a residence for an out-of-control individual.

According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges on February 23 against 22-year-old Dalton A. Beach.

Oil City Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 200 Block of Bissell Avenue around 7:57 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, for an intoxicated person who was out of control, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, it was relayed to officers that the male was in the basement and was being restrained by individuals at the house.

According to the complaint, upon the officers’ arrival at the Bissell Avenue residence, an individual from the residence stated that the man was in the basement. As soon as officers walked into the basement, they observed two male individuals holding down a man who was identified as Dalton Beach.

Beach was yelling and was visibly under the influence of a controlled substance. Witnesses at the residence told the Oil City Police that they believed Beach had used acid, the complaint notes.

When officers went to assist the males to control Beach, he kicked them. Officers were able to place handcuffs on him; however, he continued to struggle with officers while they were trying to take him outside of the residence. While walking Beach to the marked police vehicle, he kicked officers again and was head-butting an officer in the face, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Beach also grabbed the duty weapon of an officer while he was being walked to the marked police vehicle.

Officers were able to get Beach to the marked police vehicle, and he kicked officers again. Beach also grabbed an officer’s radio cord while he was being placed in the back of the cruiser, which caused the officer to lean into the cruiser toward Beach. Officers were able to get Beach secured in the police vehicle, and he continued to head butt the divider of the cruiser causing him to bleed from his head, the complaint continues.

Beach was brought to the Oil City Police Department where officers were met by medical personnel from the Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Services where he continued to struggle with officers and the medical personnel, according to the complaint.

Beach was arraigned at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Fear of Imminent SBI Designated Individuals, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied, with the bail action reason listed as health and safety of defendant and society.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 2 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

RELATED: Dalton Beach – Public Court Summary

Traffic Stop in Oil City Leads to Three Arrests

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.