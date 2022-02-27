Reinsel Wins Fourth Title in a Row as Brookville Claims Team Wrestling Championship in Class 2A; Cranberry Freshman Brosius Snags 106-pound Crown

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – One concluded his career of district dominance.

The other may just be getting started.

(Above, Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius in the 106-pound championship bout at the District 9 Class 2A Wrestling Championships, photo by Richard Sayer/Eight & 322)

For Brookville’s Owen Reinsel and Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius, Saturday’s District 9 Class 2A Wrestling Championships at Tippin Gymnasium was a study in excellence.

Reinsel, a 132-pound senior, rolled through the bracket with three impressive victories, culminating with a 15-0 tech fall over Brockway’s Parker Pisarchick for the crown.

It was Reinsel’s fourth straight district championship and one of four individual titles claimed by Raider wrestlers on Saturday.

Brookville won the team title. Cole Householder (120), Brayden Kunselman (138), and Bryce Rafferty (215) also won district championships.

Reinsel, who is now 37-2 this season and sports a career record of 136-20, came out of the gate with a pin in just 32 seconds after receiving a first-round bye. In the semifinals, he also earned a pin to set up his district championship bout.

Reinsel, who was named the outstanding wrestler in the tournament, will next have his sights set on a region title. He’s finished second there the last three years. He’s also gunning for a state title after reaching the PIAA wrestling championships the last three years, placing fourth as a sophomore and a junior.

On the other end of the spectrum is Brosius, making his district championship debut. The freshman was undaunted.

After a first-round bye at 106 pounds, Brosius earned his own quick pin in just 29 seconds before earning a tech fall, 16-1, in the semifinals.

In the final, Brosius squared off against Logan Powell of Clarion and out-dueled the Bobcat freshman for a 6-0 win.

Brosius is now 29-4 this season.

Brockway also fared well with four champions.

Weston Pisarchick (113), Mark Palmer (126), Seth Stewart (189), and Gavin Thompson (heavyweight) emerged with championships.

Thompson’s win came by fall in just 42 seconds.

Brockway was second behind Brookville.

Clarion had two runner-up placers in Powell and 145-pounder Mason Gourley.

Ridge Cook of Redbank Valley won his third-place consolation bout by pulling out a 4-3 win over Cranberry’s Connor Reszkowski at 126 pounds.

Championship Finals

106 Elijah Brosius, Cranberry, dec. Logan Powell, Clarion, 6-0

113 Weston Pisarchick, Brockway, dec. Jacob Carfley, Curwensville, 3-0

120 Cole Householder, Brookville, dec. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley, 5-2

126 Mark Palmer, Brockway, dec. Chase Weimer, Port Allegany, 8-4

132 Owen Reinsel, Brookville, won by tech. fall over Parker Pisarchick, Brockway, 15-0 4:33

138 Brayden Kunselman, Brookville, dec. Harley Morris, Kane, 10-5

145 Reece Bechakas, Kane, dec. Mason Gourley, Clarion, 6-1

152 Logan Augenbaugh, Curwensville, dec. Devyn Fleeger, Cranberry, 5-0

160 Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg, maj. dec. Luke Ely, Kane, 9-1

172 Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg, dec. Easton Belfiore, Brookville, 3-2

189 Seth Stewart, Brockway, dec. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville, 6-2

215 Bryce Rafferty, Brookville, dec. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry, 7-1

285 Gavin Thompson, Brockway, pinned Danah Campbell, Sheffield, 0:42

