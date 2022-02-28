A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

