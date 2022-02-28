Blight Beware: Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Designated Land Bank

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County is looking to mitigate blight, encourage the development of vacant, abandoned, and tax-delinquent properties, foster economic development of the properties, and improve the quality of life of neighborhoods affected by the properties.

Clarion County Commissioners last week officially approved the first ordinance of 2022, designating the Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority as a land bank for Clarion County.

“The best way to describe the land bank is that they’re intended to acquire problem properties and improve the property and transfer them back into the community to private owners,” said Penny Campbell, Executive Director of the Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

“These are properties that no private investors are interested in — they might have significant environmental concerns, significant loans and tax issues associated with them, or they might just be properties that were more costly to acquire and too expensive to rehab them.”

There is nothing in the land bank right now, but with the designation, the authority can start looking and possibly acquire them.

There are a few ways to acquire such properties, according to Campbell; however, “the most typical way (is) a land bank looks at tax sales and properties listed and what’s attached to them, and how long they’ve been on the repository lists.”

“We also determine the interests of the community and then go on from there.” Land banks do not have eminent domain, according to Campbell.

“I would have to read the law a little closer, but redevelopment authorities technically do own, and this land bank would be formed as part of the redevelopment authority.”

Grants would be the primary source of any kind of funding to rehab the housing.

“Primarily, state grants. There are some federal grants that we’ve looked at right now from Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.”

Campbell said the goal is not to make a profit on these buildings, but if any funds come back, they could be used on other buildings in the land bank.

Findings listed in the ordinance included the following:

• Vacant, abandoned, and tax-delinquent properties adversely affect the economic and social vitality of Clarion County.

• Vacant, abandoned, and tax-delinquent properties oppose significant costs on taxpayers, neighborhoods, and communities throughout Clarion County by lowering property values, increasing fire and police protection costs, decreasing tax revenues, and undermining community cohesion.

• There is an overriding public need to confront the problems caused by vacant, abandon, and tax-delinquent properties through the creation and utilization of tools to return these types of properties into vibrant, revitalized places.

• Land banks are one of the tools that we may use to facilitate the return of vacant, abandon, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use.

• Clarion County, Pennsylvania, will benefit from the designation of Clarion County Redevelopment Authority as a land bank.

Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley approved the resolution on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

