Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Levi

This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Levi.
Levi is a male Boxer and Beagle mix 6-month-old puppy.
He is house-trained and vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Rescue Center, Levi is friendly, playful, quiet, affectionate, and funny.
He was surrendered to the rescue when his owner got a new job and realized she just did not have the time for a puppy.
For more information on Levi, or to schedule an appointment to visit him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
