Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tacoritos

This mild and meaty Southwestern dish combines the delicious flavor of tacos with the heartiness of baked burritos!

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup all-purpose flour



4 cups water3 tablespoons chili powder1 teaspoon garlic salt1 pound ground beef1 pound bulk pork sausage1/4 cup chopped onion1 cup refried beans8 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmed3 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheeseOptional toppings: Shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, sliced ripe olives, and sour cream

Directions

-In a large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually add water. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 1 minute or until thickened. Stir in chili powder and garlic salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

-In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the beef, sausage, and onion until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in refried beans; heat through.

-Spread 1/4 cup sauce in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Spread 1 tablespoon sauce over each tortilla; place 2/3 cup meat mixture down the center of each. Top each with 1/4 cup cheese. Roll up and place seam side down in baking dish. Pour remaining sauce over the top; sprinkle with remaining cheese.

-Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 18-22 minutes or until bubbly and cheese is melted. Serve with optional toppings as desired.

