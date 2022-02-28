Clarion University Softball: Golden Eagles Fall to West Virginia Wesleyan, 8-3

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Golden Eagle softball team finished off their weekend at Glenville State on Sunday afternoon, falling by an 8-3 score to West Virginia Wesleyan at the Sue Morris Complex.

Clarion (1-7) added two more home runs to their healthy season total to date, but a pair of big innings by the Bobcats led to the loss.

Rachel Helsley and Hannah Norton each smacked solo home runs, marking the first of the season for Helsley and the second in as many games for Norton. The Golden Eagles have hit seven home runs as a team in their first eight games, with five different players driving the ball over the fence. By comparison, the team hit 10 home runs over the course of a 34-game schedule a year ago.

Helsley’s home run came in the top of the third inning, with Clarion briefly taking a 2-1 lead and nearly adding more. The clout came with one out and no one aboard, tying the game at 1-1. Three straight walks issued by the Bobcats loaded the bases for Alyssa Stitt , who hit a ball to second base and reached on the fielder’s choice. An error at second allowed Makenzie Wolfe to cross the plate, giving the Golden Eagles a 2-1 lead.

The Bobcats wiggled out of the jam by striking out Billie Aguglia and Nicole Collins to limit the damage. They tacked on three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 4-2 lead, and then a four-run outburst in the home half of the sixth innings gave them an 8-2 advantage.

Norton provided the last bit of offense for the Golden Eagles on Sunday afternoon, hitting her second home run of the season – and in as many games – with one out in the seventh. She drove the ball over the center-field fence for a solo shot, cutting the deficit to 8-3.

